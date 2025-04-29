 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18276125 Edited 29 April 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Allow players to queue to join games already in progress. Let queued players in when the ship jumps.

  • Check in with players who quit to determine if bugs caused the exit.

  • Fix bug causing players to become invisible due to misconfigured culling volumes.

  • Fix bug allowing players to remain in sensor view interact mode even when sensors are offline.

  • Fix issue where Venture could appear as both Active and Completed simultaneously.

  • Fix issue with Venture tracking when returning to main menu and starting a new mission.

  • Fix issues with placing sticky grenades on shelves.

  • Fix engine VFX glitch in cinematic when leaving the Hangar.

  • Prevent items sent back to ship from ending up in a single pile.

  • Ensure camera animation does not apply to preview mesh during object placement.

  • Clarify wording on the pop-up when the client has trouble communicating with the host.

  • Shorten the lifespan of missiles fired from enemy ships.

  • Allow missiles from enemy ships and shots from Sniper ships to be avoided.

  • Alert enemy ships when the player is one-shotting other enemies.

  • Disable component stat comparison when the stat difference is zero.

  • Add setting to disable hints to the Options menu.

  • Hide logout button on the main menu when playing via Steam.

  • Add a button to the main menu that redirects players to the Discord server.

  • Expose bindings for Secondary and Tertiary interacts in the Options menu.

  • Remove "MK" from weapon names and display it separately as metadata.

  • Add debug logging for authentication and player data syncing issues.

  • Improve internal error logging for specific failure scenarios.

  • ... Various other low-level fixes and tweaks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2452701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link