Allow players to queue to join games already in progress. Let queued players in when the ship jumps.

Check in with players who quit to determine if bugs caused the exit.

Fix bug causing players to become invisible due to misconfigured culling volumes.

Fix bug allowing players to remain in sensor view interact mode even when sensors are offline.

Fix issue where Venture could appear as both Active and Completed simultaneously.

Fix issue with Venture tracking when returning to main menu and starting a new mission.

Fix issues with placing sticky grenades on shelves.

Fix engine VFX glitch in cinematic when leaving the Hangar.

Prevent items sent back to ship from ending up in a single pile.

Ensure camera animation does not apply to preview mesh during object placement.

Clarify wording on the pop-up when the client has trouble communicating with the host.

Shorten the lifespan of missiles fired from enemy ships.

Allow missiles from enemy ships and shots from Sniper ships to be avoided.

Alert enemy ships when the player is one-shotting other enemies.

Disable component stat comparison when the stat difference is zero.

Add setting to disable hints to the Options menu.

Hide logout button on the main menu when playing via Steam.

Add a button to the main menu that redirects players to the Discord server.

Expose bindings for Secondary and Tertiary interacts in the Options menu.

Remove "MK" from weapon names and display it separately as metadata.

Add debug logging for authentication and player data syncing issues.

Improve internal error logging for specific failure scenarios.