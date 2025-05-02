 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18276030 Edited 2 May 2025 – 07:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added Landshut Devils as licensed team
Added POL2 challenges
Fixed loading riding skins from mods
Fixed track masks: Częstochowa, Gniezno, Gustrow, Ipswich, Kraków, Krosno, Leszno, Pardubice, Piła, Rybnik, Vojens, Wolverhampton, Wrocław, Zielona Góra
Fixed bugs with start marshall
Fixed showing points in online mode
Fixed loading textures for mods

Changed files in this update

Depot 3497381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link