Added Landshut Devils as licensed team
Added POL2 challenges
Fixed loading riding skins from mods
Fixed track masks: Częstochowa, Gniezno, Gustrow, Ipswich, Kraków, Krosno, Leszno, Pardubice, Piła, Rybnik, Vojens, Wolverhampton, Wrocław, Zielona Góra
Fixed bugs with start marshall
Fixed showing points in online mode
Fixed loading textures for mods
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Landshut Devils as licensed team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update