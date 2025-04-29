 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18275973 Edited 29 April 2025 – 08:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's time to update your Blender!

Blender 4.4.2 addresses 8 issues present in the initial release.

This is a corrective release, meaning it doesn't contain new features, only fixes. It is highly recommended for everyone currently using Blender 4.4.1 to upgrade, since it fixes several crashes and improves functionality in many areas.

Read the full list of changes on https://developer.blender.org/docs/release_notes/4.4/corrective_releases/

Follow Blender on X for further updates. https://x.com/Blender

The Blender team,
29th April 2025

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Blender Windows x86_64 Depot 365671
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Blender Linux x86_64 Depot 365673
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Blender Mac Depot 365674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link