It's time to update your Blender!

Blender 4.4.2 addresses 8 issues present in the initial release.

This is a corrective release, meaning it doesn't contain new features, only fixes. It is highly recommended for everyone currently using Blender 4.4.1 to upgrade, since it fixes several crashes and improves functionality in many areas.

Read the full list of changes on https://developer.blender.org/docs/release_notes/4.4/corrective_releases/

The Blender team,

29th April 2025