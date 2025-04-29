Greetings, adventurers! We're excited to release Version 0.6.23.0, bringing a host of new features, balance adjustments, and quality-of-life improvements to enrich your journey. This update introduces significant mercenary enhancements, dungeon resets, and more. Read on for the full changelog and jump into the action!
🚀 Major Features & Improvements
-
Mercenaries level up with players! No need to re-hire as they grow stronger alongside you.
-
Mercenaries scale with Veteran Levels, gaining power as you progress.
-
Singleplayer: Third mercenary slot unlocks at level 30 for a stronger party.
-
Sage Renewal in every dungeon, enabling dungeon resets for replayability.
🐛 Bug Fixes
-
Fixed chests not opening correctly in some cases.
-
Resolved settings buttons not saving changes properly.
-
Fixed a bug with Radiant Spark functionality.
-
Corrected Skarr's Lair mob faction alignment.
⚖️ Gameplay & Balance
-
Activate traps no longer force combat state.
-
Improved pathfinding to chests, plants, and interactables.
-
Warrior Merc: Battle Shout generates increased aggro.
-
Rogue Balance:
-
Reduced critical chance for "Unstoppable".
-
Increased "Hurt" damage and haste reduction to 30%.
-
Ghoststab now deals poison damage with higher output.
-
-
Druid Balance: "Swiftness" buff duration extended to 3 minutes.
-
World Bosses: Reduced aggro radius for smoother encounters.
-
Aggro Skills: Better scaling with Max HP for improved tanking.
-
Alchemy Quests: Ingredients remain in inventory after completion.
🛠️ Misc
-
All plant sprites revamped for a fresh look.
-
Added floating gold messages when looting chests.
-
Enhanced Radiant Spark visibility for clearer effects.
-
Lowered snake attack sound volume for a quieter experience.
-
Mercenaries have reduced dialogue frequency.
-
New Winterforge music tracks for an immersive experience.
