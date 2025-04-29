Greetings, adventurers! We're excited to release Version 0.6.23.0, bringing a host of new features, balance adjustments, and quality-of-life improvements to enrich your journey. This update introduces significant mercenary enhancements, dungeon resets, and more. Read on for the full changelog and jump into the action!

🚀 Major Features & Improvements

Mercenaries level up with players! No need to re-hire as they grow stronger alongside you.

Mercenaries scale with Veteran Levels , gaining power as you progress.

Singleplayer: Third mercenary slot unlocks at level 30 for a stronger party.

Sage Renewal in every dungeon, enabling dungeon resets for replayability.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed chests not opening correctly in some cases.

Resolved settings buttons not saving changes properly.

Fixed a bug with Radiant Spark functionality.

Corrected Skarr's Lair mob faction alignment.

⚖️ Gameplay & Balance

Activate traps no longer force combat state.

Improved pathfinding to chests, plants, and interactables.

Warrior Merc : Battle Shout generates increased aggro.

Rogue Balance : Reduced critical chance for "Unstoppable". Increased "Hurt" damage and haste reduction to 30%. Ghoststab now deals poison damage with higher output.

Druid Balance : "Swiftness" buff duration extended to 3 minutes.

World Bosses: Reduced aggro radius for smoother encounters.

Aggro Skills: Better scaling with Max HP for improved tanking.

Alchemy Quests: Ingredients remain in inventory after completion.

🛠️ Misc