 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18275932 Edited 29 April 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, adventurers! We're excited to release Version 0.6.23.0, bringing a host of new features, balance adjustments, and quality-of-life improvements to enrich your journey. This update introduces significant mercenary enhancements, dungeon resets, and more. Read on for the full changelog and jump into the action!

🚀 Major Features & Improvements

  • Mercenaries level up with players! No need to re-hire as they grow stronger alongside you.

  • Mercenaries scale with Veteran Levels, gaining power as you progress.

  • Singleplayer: Third mercenary slot unlocks at level 30 for a stronger party.

  • Sage Renewal in every dungeon, enabling dungeon resets for replayability.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed chests not opening correctly in some cases.

  • Resolved settings buttons not saving changes properly.

  • Fixed a bug with Radiant Spark functionality.

  • Corrected Skarr's Lair mob faction alignment.

⚖️ Gameplay & Balance

  • Activate traps no longer force combat state.

  • Improved pathfinding to chests, plants, and interactables.

  • Warrior Merc: Battle Shout generates increased aggro.

  • Rogue Balance:

    • Reduced critical chance for "Unstoppable".

    • Increased "Hurt" damage and haste reduction to 30%.

    • Ghoststab now deals poison damage with higher output.

  • Druid Balance: "Swiftness" buff duration extended to 3 minutes.

  • World Bosses: Reduced aggro radius for smoother encounters.

  • Aggro Skills: Better scaling with Max HP for improved tanking.

  • Alchemy Quests: Ingredients remain in inventory after completion.

🛠️ Misc

  • All plant sprites revamped for a fresh look.

  • Added floating gold messages when looting chests.

  • Enhanced Radiant Spark visibility for clearer effects.

  • Lowered snake attack sound volume for a quieter experience.

  • Mercenaries have reduced dialogue frequency.

  • New Winterforge music tracks for an immersive experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link