Hello, dear players!

Here comes that momentous day - the release of the game Russian Village Simulator on Mars, which we have been working on for more than a year!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2800460



We tried to fulfill almost all wishes of players from Russian Village Simulator.

We added the following to the release version:

New quests.

New characters. References to Russian folklore. 33 new achievements.

Ability to pick up all types of fences. Have broken down all quests by level so there is no confusion when completing them. Corrected the translations into Russian. Reduced the number of transportation in the quests. Corrected the balance of prices. Added more resources for crafting beds. Added new cat scenes per level.

New animals to the village - cats and dogs and photographing them.

And other small changes.

We will further develop our project, as well as the first part of the game. It has quite a lot of potential!

We are waiting for your activity and your feedback, because the further development of the project depends on it!