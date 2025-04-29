 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18275840
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • animation of silos launching rockets after a zone was won
  • rebalanced unlock costs of voltite buildings (much lower now)
  • more accurate health/damage/speed stat values in building info
  • more keyboard shortcuts to interact with the UI
  • seen enemies now get saved/loaded (no more "unknown biosignature" on known enemies)
  • volume setting now gets saved/loaded
  • build menu is no longer usable after last enemy died (to prevent abusing of the destroy mode)
  • fullscreen is now default
  • better (?) destroy mode icon

Bugfixes

  • fixed cursor still having the destroy mode sprite after zone won/lost
  • smaller localization fixes
  • window is now properly maximized when starting in windowed mode
  • collider of the silo was too big, making it impossible to build on the tiles north to it

