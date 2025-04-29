Additions
- animation of silos launching rockets after a zone was won
- rebalanced unlock costs of voltite buildings (much lower now)
- more accurate health/damage/speed stat values in building info
- more keyboard shortcuts to interact with the UI
- seen enemies now get saved/loaded (no more "unknown biosignature" on known enemies)
- volume setting now gets saved/loaded
- build menu is no longer usable after last enemy died (to prevent abusing of the destroy mode)
- fullscreen is now default
- better (?) destroy mode icon
Bugfixes
- fixed cursor still having the destroy mode sprite after zone won/lost
- smaller localization fixes
- window is now properly maximized when starting in windowed mode
- collider of the silo was too big, making it impossible to build on the tiles north to it
