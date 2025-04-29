Dear players,

I've heard your feedback, and I know many of you were struggling to figure out how to feed your characters properly. To make things easier, I’ve created a detailed tutorial to guide you through the feeding process!

What’s New?

A brand-new tutorial to help you understand exactly how to feed your characters and keep them healthy and happy!

Step-by-step instructions to make feeding much simpler.

No more confusion—just follow the tutorial, and you’ll have your characters well-fed in no time.

I really hope this update improves your experience in the game. As always, I’m grateful for your feedback. I’m working hard to make the game better, and I can’t wait to keep improving it with your input!

Thanks for your support and happy gaming!