 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
29 April 2025 Build 18275690 Edited 29 April 2025 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

I've heard your feedback, and I know many of you were struggling to figure out how to feed your characters properly. To make things easier, I’ve created a detailed tutorial to guide you through the feeding process!

What’s New?

A brand-new tutorial to help you understand exactly how to feed your characters and keep them healthy and happy!

Step-by-step instructions to make feeding much simpler.

No more confusion—just follow the tutorial, and you’ll have your characters well-fed in no time.

I really hope this update improves your experience in the game. As always, I’m grateful for your feedback. I’m working hard to make the game better, and I can’t wait to keep improving it with your input!

Thanks for your support and happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3654611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link