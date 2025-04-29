The infantry mode in the Grand Battlefield now features a ticket adjustment function, offering several selectable tiers and a special "Unlimited Tickets" option.

If "Unlimited Tickets" is selected and the player is on the defense, a retreat task will be triggered after 30 minutes of holding out, which will end the game and count as a victory.

When "Unlimited Tickets" is selected, the victory will not be recorded in the completion data.

The initial ticket count for levels has been increased, and ticket replenishment after completing each phase is now a fixed value.

Descriptive text for both attackers and defenders has been added.

The UI for Grand Battlefield completion records has been optimized.

The respawn issue with attack helicopters in the Grand Battlefield has been fixed.

The respawn point issue in some levels has been fixed.

Unique team markings and faction icons have been added for the U.S. Army.

The UI for the campaign headquarters has been optimized.