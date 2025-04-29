 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18275682 Edited 29 April 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The infantry mode in the Grand Battlefield now features a ticket adjustment function, offering several selectable tiers and a special "Unlimited Tickets" option.

  • If "Unlimited Tickets" is selected and the player is on the defense, a retreat task will be triggered after 30 minutes of holding out, which will end the game and count as a victory.

  • When "Unlimited Tickets" is selected, the victory will not be recorded in the completion data.

  • The initial ticket count for levels has been increased, and ticket replenishment after completing each phase is now a fixed value.

  • Descriptive text for both attackers and defenders has been added.

  • The UI for Grand Battlefield completion records has been optimized.

  • The respawn issue with attack helicopters in the Grand Battlefield has been fixed.

  • The respawn point issue in some levels has been fixed.

  • Unique team markings and faction icons have been added for the U.S. Army.

  • The UI for the campaign headquarters has been optimized.

  • The AI vehicle vision has been slightly adjusted.

Changed files in this update

