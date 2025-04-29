■Original Character Feature Added
We have added a new feature that allows you to create original characters!
How to use: When selecting "VTBattle," a new "Original" button will appear.
From there, you can create your own original character.
Register yourself and jump into battle!
Register your favorite characters!
Even non-VTubers can join and play freely!
Enjoy the game in your own way!
■Battle Log Bug Fix
Fixed an issue where some entries incorrectly displayed duplicated attribute names (e.g., "Fire Fire").
■Fixed Achievement Unlock Issue After Completing 6th Pack
Fixed a bug where completing the 6th card pack "FuwaFuwa MagicalStage" would not unlock the related achievement.
■Upcoming Update Plans
Fix an issue where the same dialogue may appear multiple times during choices
Add edit/delete functions for original characters
Add a new "Very Hard" difficulty
Add a feature to delete unnecessary result records
Thank you for continuing to support VTBattle!
