■Original Character Feature Added

We have added a new feature that allows you to create original characters!

How to use: When selecting "VTBattle," a new "Original" button will appear.



From there, you can create your own original character.

Register yourself and jump into battle!

Register your favorite characters!

Even non-VTubers can join and play freely!

Enjoy the game in your own way!

■Battle Log Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where some entries incorrectly displayed duplicated attribute names (e.g., "Fire Fire").

■Fixed Achievement Unlock Issue After Completing 6th Pack

Fixed a bug where completing the 6th card pack "FuwaFuwa MagicalStage" would not unlock the related achievement.

■Upcoming Update Plans

Fix an issue where the same dialogue may appear multiple times during choices

Add edit/delete functions for original characters

Add a new "Very Hard" difficulty

Add a feature to delete unnecessary result records

Thank you for continuing to support VTBattle!