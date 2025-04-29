 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
29 April 2025 Build 18275500 Edited 29 April 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

■Original Character Feature Added
We have added a new feature that allows you to create original characters!
How to use: When selecting "VTBattle," a new "Original" button will appear.

From there, you can create your own original character.

Register yourself and jump into battle!

Register your favorite characters!

Even non-VTubers can join and play freely!
Enjoy the game in your own way!

■Battle Log Bug Fix
Fixed an issue where some entries incorrectly displayed duplicated attribute names (e.g., "Fire Fire").

■Fixed Achievement Unlock Issue After Completing 6th Pack
Fixed a bug where completing the 6th card pack "FuwaFuwa MagicalStage" would not unlock the related achievement.

■Upcoming Update Plans

Fix an issue where the same dialogue may appear multiple times during choices

Add edit/delete functions for original characters

Add a new "Very Hard" difficulty

Add a feature to delete unnecessary result records

Thank you for continuing to support VTBattle!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link