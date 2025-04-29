 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
29 April 2025 Build 18275474 Edited 29 April 2025 – 06:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor update for April 28

  • Update for reindexing of assignable buttons in Gamepad mode

  • Promoting latest firmware update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3324171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link