I've wanted to see a Deer in Aiyana for a long time, in fact I first bought their animations back in 2018! So it felt a bit overdue to get them into the world.
Of course as with most of the wildlife in Aiyana it becomes corrupted and much more dangerous at night
During the day, Deer are quite elusive but at night they will hunt you down and charge without mercy. I was hoping that deer would fit into the exploding enemy category and as much as it felt cool to have them charge at you and explode, it also had various balancing issues and had to be dropped.
As a side note, the day version of the Deer can be tamed and 4 new cooking recipes have been added for Deer meat. FInally, Night Deer will now appear in challenges after wave 10.
Roadmap Update
I'm still generally trying to focus on smaller updates at the moment, the next one will probably be some more controller support and polish/improvements to Ranching.
I'm trying to work towards Leatherworking/Carnivore taming and wanted the Deer in so there is a more complete picture of how things will all fit together.
However I'm also concious that having more animals is more strain on performance so I'm probably due a performance pass soon as well. We will see what wins in the end.
Changes
-
Updated the key rebinding to allow rebinding WASD and arrows for movement
-
Reworked how wisps spawn to be much more performant, should reduce FPS drops when turning to night
-
Increased the max range that enemies can spawn at. This is an attempt to fix not seeing any enemies spawn whilst in your base
-
Increased the visual quality of the mining light spell so it looks less pixelated
-
Improved how animals attempt to avoid trees so they avoid more tree types
-
Reduced max inventory size in creative mode to 54. This is enough to fill the screen without needing to scroll
-
Updated the central controller hint for main interaction to look nicer
-
Added a Left Trigger control prompt for milking a cow
-
Tamed animals follow distance can now be set with a controller
-
Updated the icons for all leather strips
Bugs
-
Fixed the UI preview for lettuce being a bit high
-
Fixed animations sometimes looking scewed when trying to blend too many animations at once
-
Fixed level up particles not rendering properly against the skyline
-
Creating a character/world now properly prevents using invalid characters, which would prevent backups from being made
-
Fixed the breaking effects for fences not reading light and always being lit at night
-
Fixed the crafting UI not properly showing the output count once you get the perk for bonus steps etc
-
Fixed player skill not being saved/loaded. This is a hidden stat that controls how many enemies to spawn
-
Fixed some incorrect calculations in lighting mesh generation that resulted in harsh lines that should be a smooth transition
-
Fixed light sources not spreading light if its the topmost block of a chunk
-
Fix animals not consistently eating a taming treat and needing to 'eat' the same treat multiple times
-
Fixed explosions not properly removing their breaking block pieces, which would build up and cost performance
-
Fixed D-Pad down still changing hot bars when viewing a chests inventory with a controller
-
Fixed the help icon controls hint sticking on screen if you sleep in bed using the controller
Changed files in this update