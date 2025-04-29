I've wanted to see a Deer in Aiyana for a long time, in fact I first bought their animations back in 2018! So it felt a bit overdue to get them into the world.

Of course as with most of the wildlife in Aiyana it becomes corrupted and much more dangerous at night

During the day, Deer are quite elusive but at night they will hunt you down and charge without mercy. I was hoping that deer would fit into the exploding enemy category and as much as it felt cool to have them charge at you and explode, it also had various balancing issues and had to be dropped.

As a side note, the day version of the Deer can be tamed and 4 new cooking recipes have been added for Deer meat. FInally, Night Deer will now appear in challenges after wave 10.

I'm still generally trying to focus on smaller updates at the moment, the next one will probably be some more controller support and polish/improvements to Ranching.

I'm trying to work towards Leatherworking/Carnivore taming and wanted the Deer in so there is a more complete picture of how things will all fit together.

However I'm also concious that having more animals is more strain on performance so I'm probably due a performance pass soon as well. We will see what wins in the end.

Changes

Updated the key rebinding to allow rebinding WASD and arrows for movement

Reworked how wisps spawn to be much more performant, should reduce FPS drops when turning to night

Increased the max range that enemies can spawn at. This is an attempt to fix not seeing any enemies spawn whilst in your base

Increased the visual quality of the mining light spell so it looks less pixelated

Improved how animals attempt to avoid trees so they avoid more tree types

Reduced max inventory size in creative mode to 54. This is enough to fill the screen without needing to scroll

Updated the central controller hint for main interaction to look nicer

Added a Left Trigger control prompt for milking a cow

Tamed animals follow distance can now be set with a controller

Updated the icons for all leather strips

Bugs