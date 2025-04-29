Attention, Pilots! The following hotfix will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers following a short period of maintenance on April 30, 2025.
Bug Fixes
Shocktrain (Weapon)
-
Fixed a bug where the weapon was not affected by damage fall-off over distance. The projectile now correctly deals more damage the closer you are to the target.
-
Fixed a bug where the weapon’s projectile would chain off the ground or allies.
-
Fixed a bug where the first two targets of the weapon received the same amount of damage. The damage for subsequent targets will now be correctly reduced after hitting the first target.
Changed files in this update