29 April 2025 Build 18275399 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, Pilots! The following hotfix will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers following a short period of maintenance on April 30, 2025.

Bug Fixes

Shocktrain (Weapon)

  • Fixed a bug where the weapon was not affected by damage fall-off over distance. The projectile now correctly deals more damage the closer you are to the target.

  • Fixed a bug where the weapon’s projectile would chain off the ground or allies.

  • Fixed a bug where the first two targets of the weapon received the same amount of damage. The damage for subsequent targets will now be correctly reduced after hitting the first target.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1491005
  • Loading history…
