Hello Drive Thru Simulator Players! 🍟🍔

First of all, we want to sincerely thank you for supporting us and being patient during the release of our Prologue. We were aware of some unexpected issues and missing features that came up at launch. Thanks to your feedback and detailed reports, we were able to quickly identify these problems and start working on fixes.

Here’s a summary of what’s addressed in this update:

BugFix Notes! 🛠️

Tutorial videos have been added.

Improved tutorial ui, fixed bugs.

Added outline to tutorial objects.

Ingameplay UI has been improved.

Improved tool locations.

Improved coffee machine transportation.

In game sounds brought. Sfx bugs fixed.

Fixed sounds

Alma sound

Repair

Mop

Sponge

Grill

Doors

Fryer

Cash Register

Coffee and Beverage machine

Added new tutorial videos to guide players more easily.

Improved the tutorial UI for a smoother experience.

Fixed several bugs related to the tutorial flow.

Added outline highlights to tutorial objects to make them easier to spot.

Gameplay Improvements: 🎮

In-game UI has been polished for better readability and user experience.

Tool placement and positioning have been optimized.

Carrying and interacting with the coffee machine has been improved.

New in-game sounds have been added!

Fixed various SFX bugs for a more immersive experience.

Pick-up sound

Repair sound

Mop usage

Sponge usage

Grill interaction

Door interactions

Cash register operation

Coffee and drink machine sounds

We’ll keep improving the experience based on your feedback! 🚀

Thank you for your continued support! ❤️