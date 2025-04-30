G’day! everyone!

We’ve released a hotfix to address several issues, including a bug that caused infinite loading when saving the game after playing from an older save file.

We’re continuing to work on resolving any additional bugs and known issues that have been reported, and we’ll share further updates through announcements as they become available.

Please see below for the full details of this hotfix.

**

Hotfix Schedule:

**

April 30, 2025 – 06:00 (UTC)

No downtime required.

If you are currently playing the game, you may continue without interruption. However, to experience the updated gameplay with the applied fixes, we recommend exiting the game and installing the latest update before launching it again.

**

Bug Fixes:

**

Fixed a bug that would stop the game saving when loading an older save file.

Fixed an issue that caused the terrarium to never exceed one cocoon when filled with low value bugs.

Fixed an issue that occurred in Irwin’s shop when buying a Chook would cause the animal feeder to sell instead.

Fixed a bug that caused the player to remain wet forever after walking through an animal shower.

Fixed a bug that changed the new villager Mason’s hair colour when they were wearing a hat.

Fixed a bug that caused items to float when placed on top of the Wide Bookshelf.

Fixed a bug that caused birds to appear “stuck” under water.

Fixed a bug that let players put honey in the cocoon nest in the Bug Terrarium.

Fixed a bug that caused the glider in the museum to show the incorrect price.

**

Changes:

**

Farm Animal sickness will now always last 2 days. If the animal has been sick for more than two days and the animal is not dirty on a new day, the sickness will be cured.

Bin Chooks(New birds) now drop a random relic on death

If you want to chat about the game, come hang out on our Discord full of Dinkum discussions~

See you in the game~ Hooroo~!