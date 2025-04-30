(Translated by ChatGPT)

・Increased the experience points gained from Forging.

・Corrected typos and other errors in the Japanese text.

・Fixed an issue where the skill cap for "○○ wound" was not increasing.

・Set the maximum level for "Body blow" and "《Near-death stealth》" to 1.

・Fixed a bug where the cursor position would shift in "Manage companions to transfer."

・Made it so that, just like regular Priests, the location of Priests in the Holy city can also be learned from the Guildmaster.

・Fixed an issue where the skills learned by Gastly were duplicated.

・Fixed an issue where the cursor could shift when choices were displayed in conversation windows and other UI elements.

・Fixed an issue where Abilities were not properly granted to equipment as expected.

・Fixed a bug where NPCs did not automatically replenish their ranged equipment.

・Fixed an issue where the number of Pyroxenes and similar items could sometimes appear in the currency display at the bottom of the item purchase screen and other interfaces.