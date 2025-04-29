Update 1.1.0 is out! Here are the changes:

An extras menu, featuring: A new side story A way to access all character stories you’ve done before A way to access all stickers across all save files

Steam achievement integration, based on stickers

Improved menu UI, including: A more phone-like look The ability to give your save files descriptions A save button next to the menu button during regular dialogue A sticker menu that’s much easier to use

Character lighting looks better during dialogue

Modifications to Ethan’s sprites

A new sticker for beating the side story

Various typos and grammar fixes

Thanks to everyone for waiting through the delays; we just kept coming up with new features and improvements we wanted to add! Hopefully the wait was worth it.

We hope you enjoy the new side story and UI! New side content will continue to show up in future updates, so please stay tuned.