Increased duration before fail of the following City Events: Burnout (No Sick Citizens and Well-Being at least 4), The Fabled Chamber (produce enough Clean Water for a cycle), Refusal (produce enough Food for a cycle).

Food needs are now enabled at the same time as water needs in the tutorial

replaced Canteen by Grain Farm in the remarkable buildings list of Sand Furrows district

moved Auditorium from its former category to be with Spherical Forum and Embassy (both districts)

Replaced Pincushion Shrub cluster North-East of spawn by a Bamboo Flute cluster on A Beacon in the Sand scenario in The Anchoring campaign

Resources can be harvested with fewer picker’s cabins at the start of the game.

Ashy kernels will take more time to kill other plants, and Petrified giants are placed closer to better showcase their interaction.

The map now encourages to explore upward as well.

Changed the layout of the Last Resources scenario of the Firestorms campaign:

Fixed a bug where the citizen of the Pharmaceutical Factory in pause were displayed in front of other environmental props

Fixed a bug where the color of terrain with high organic matter in Mossy biome didn’t change at 60 temperature

Reduced default amount of priority resources to 0 on the small warehouse

Fixed a bug where saving during the destruction animation of a building could lead to various bugs

Fixed a bug where the player could open the analysis result screen while in other interaction modes, which could result in various visual glitches

Fixed collectable prop feedback of the amount of resources given by the Rip Out action : position and display (mirrored text)

Fixed a bug where citizens would not bring harvested resources back to the harvest workshop after executing an action that kills the targeted plant

Temperature will now be shown during the building placement phase of a production building.

Same satisfaction modifier sources will now be shown during the building placement phase. For example, when placing a Table, it will show the pin and range of the other Tables, Serpentine benches and Outdoor lounges, but it will NOT show the range of the Canteen as this is a different modifier.

Housing now displays their satisfactions when a satisfaction view (Wellbeing, Knowledge, Social, Culture) is opened.

All analysed plants will now feedback the yield of its grown state or its alternative grown state when placing harvesting orders. For example, you will see the amount of harvested resources even if the plant is currently growing.

Increased the glow on small researches available

Tablet researches and their information and icons are no longer hidden even if the adjacent research is not unlocked.

The game window now changes instantly on carousel selection in options panel, and refreshes resolutions list. It also fixes the list of resolution not being the right one when using a second monitor with a different resolution of the main monitor.

Changed the display of access buttons to other interfaces (book of knowledge and analysis history) to add a new button to access the Research tree, and make them more visible.

Right button of victory popup and defeat popup are now yellow

When an expedition is preparing in the city, the expedition preparation information are now removed from the selected panels in exploration to avoid confusion

The tooltip when placing a house is now displaying the temperature the same way as it is displayed when selecting a built house (will now display for example “50/60” instead of “-10”