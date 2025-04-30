 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18275047 Edited 30 April 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues and applied balance adjustments based on player feedback.

General

  • Piloting room speaker volume lowered for player using it

  • Gramophone spawning chance increased

Systems

  • Sonar Room passive regeneration doubled

  • Sonar Room cost decreased from: $200 -> $150

  • Engine Boost minigame low pressure bonus increased from: 12 -> 20

  • Engine Boost minigame high pressure bonus increased from: 15 -> 30

Items

  • New Record Added: Beacon

  • New Record Added: Arcade

Bug Fixes

  • Using medical kits no longer restores oxygen

  • Fixed issue with gramophone breaking submarine

  • Fixed issue where some players couldn't open the settings panel

  • Fixed issue with broken "Waiting..." screen

  • Medium Arsenals now spawn in shops

  • Dying should now always drop items next to the corpse

  • Players rarely unable to insert torpedo/mine into hatch issue fixed

Localization Fixes

  • Fixed localization issue with disabled weapons in Weapons terminal

  • Fixed unlocalized event responses

  • Fixed unlocalized manned torpedo interactiondisplay

  • Expand Length/Width button price displays will no longer overflow when displaying that it's maxxed out

  • Piloting warning no longer shows unsupported characters

  • Cross in chapel rooms are now localized

  • Weapon lockers in medium and large arsenals localization fixed

More hotfixes are incoming, and we will continue to monitor any issues and address any feedback from the community.

Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!

Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.

  • Targon Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 619541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link