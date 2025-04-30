Attention Divers,
We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues and applied balance adjustments based on player feedback.
General
-
Piloting room speaker volume lowered for player using it
-
Gramophone spawning chance increased
Systems
-
Sonar Room passive regeneration doubled
-
Sonar Room cost decreased from: $200 -> $150
-
Engine Boost minigame low pressure bonus increased from: 12 -> 20
-
Engine Boost minigame high pressure bonus increased from: 15 -> 30
Items
-
New Record Added: Beacon
-
New Record Added: Arcade
Bug Fixes
-
Using medical kits no longer restores oxygen
-
Fixed issue with gramophone breaking submarine
-
Fixed issue where some players couldn't open the settings panel
-
Fixed issue with broken "Waiting..." screen
-
Medium Arsenals now spawn in shops
-
Dying should now always drop items next to the corpse
-
Players rarely unable to insert torpedo/mine into hatch issue fixed
Localization Fixes
-
Fixed localization issue with disabled weapons in Weapons terminal
-
Fixed unlocalized event responses
-
Fixed unlocalized manned torpedo interactiondisplay
-
Expand Length/Width button price displays will no longer overflow when displaying that it's maxxed out
-
Piloting warning no longer shows unsupported characters
-
Cross in chapel rooms are now localized
-
Weapon lockers in medium and large arsenals localization fixed
More hotfixes are incoming, and we will continue to monitor any issues and address any feedback from the community.
Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!
Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.
- Targon Studios
Changed files in this update