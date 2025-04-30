Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues and applied balance adjustments based on player feedback.

General

Piloting room speaker volume lowered for player using it

Gramophone spawning chance increased

Systems

Sonar Room passive regeneration doubled

Sonar Room cost decreased from: $200 -> $150

Engine Boost minigame low pressure bonus increased from: 12 -> 20

Engine Boost minigame high pressure bonus increased from: 15 -> 30

Items

New Record Added: Beacon

New Record Added: Arcade

Bug Fixes

Using medical kits no longer restores oxygen

Fixed issue with gramophone breaking submarine

Fixed issue where some players couldn't open the settings panel

Fixed issue with broken "Waiting..." screen

Medium Arsenals now spawn in shops

Dying should now always drop items next to the corpse

Players rarely unable to insert torpedo/mine into hatch issue fixed

Localization Fixes

Fixed localization issue with disabled weapons in Weapons terminal

Fixed unlocalized event responses

Fixed unlocalized manned torpedo interactiondisplay

Expand Length/Width button price displays will no longer overflow when displaying that it's maxxed out

Piloting warning no longer shows unsupported characters

Cross in chapel rooms are now localized

Weapon lockers in medium and large arsenals localization fixed

More hotfixes are incoming, and we will continue to monitor any issues and address any feedback from the community.

Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!

Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here.