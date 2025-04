Oh boy!

At the behest of the discord folks, I've added the ability to project your disc's flight path before you even throw it! It was no small feat mind you, but I am here to serve my faithful fans :) I'm afraid it makes the game a little too easy, but I'll let you be the judge. Let me know what you think!

Discord link:

https://discord.gg/sDNJdpX5XU

In this update I also addressed a number of bugs and tightened up things all around. UI, camera controls, etc. Enjoy!