To All Heroes,

First and foremost, we extend our deepest gratitude to every player who has chosen to experience Path of Kung Fu. A special thanks goes to our pioneering early access players who have supported us since the EA phase. It is your encouragement and companionship that have allowed the Path of Kung Fu development team to grow and progress.

Four years ago, driven by my passion for wuxia and real-time combat, I embarked on this project. Most of our team members are avid fans of martial arts fiction, having been captivated decades ago by the world of chivalry, love, vengeance, and heroism depicted in wuxia novels. Back then, I often wondered—if I could wield a sword and ride freely through the land, what kind of journey would I embark upon?

That long-held dream has now taken shape in your hands as Path of Kung Fu.

In the story, players are drawn into a bloody feud with the Northern Jackals after an unexpected kidnapping in Nameless Market. In Qingping Village, they catch a glimpse of the chaos plaguing the world. As they travel across the land, they gradually uncover the origins of their unique constitution, unravel the mysteries of the Imperial Guards who once dominated the martial world, and rise from obscurity to become a pivotal figure capable of reshaping the jianghu—even altering the fate of the empire itself. At the climax, faced with a decades-long conspiracy, how will the player make their move?

Will they pledge allegiance to the court in pursuit of unparalleled glory? Will they dominate the martial world as its sovereign? Or will they retire to the mountains with their loved ones, laughing over tales of their adventures? The choice lies in a single thought.

For thousands of years in China, from The Biographies of the Knights-Errant to modern writers’ depictions of "chivalry," the concept of xia has formed a shared imagination among generations of youths—a world of unrestrained heroism, where honor is repaid without regard for fame or fortune. This world, bold and free, has echoed through history and into the present.

Path of Kung Fu hopes to present such a world, where one lives by their heart. Perhaps the jianghu is a place of both purity and corruption, where grudges and debts are hard to define, and the path of righteousness is fraught with hardship. Yet countless souls, across time and space, will take that first step in pursuit of justice.

If the light of chivalry in this world dims and flickers, why not let me raise a lone lantern?

The Path of the Righteous Shall Never Be Walked Alone.

With Respect,

Path of Kung Fu Development Team

————————————————————

**

Early Access to Full Launch

**

After more than 7 months in Early Access, with nearly 30 updates and 3 major version updates, Path of Kung Fu is officially leaving Early Access. The main storyline is now complete (with 5 possible endings), and we've added more open world content.

Note: Steam Deck compatibility will follow post-launch. Current performance may vary.

Full Version Content

Main & Side Quests

• 15 large maps (5 sects) and additional smaller maps.

• Over 1 million words of rich storyline dialogue.

Martial Arts System

• Over 10 types of weapons.

• Dozens of martial arts styles, Qinggong (Lightfoot), Neigong (Internal Arts), martial arts combos.

• Divine techniques, the Three Talents Book system, and talents.

Clan Features

• Build your own clan, clan wars, annexing other clans, recruiting new clans, etc.

NPC Interactions

• Companions, enemies, servants, family life, and more.

Other gameplay

• Martial Arts Tournament, random events.

• Life activities: fishing, brothels, gambling houses, dungeons.

• Constables, assassins, and other engaging content.

Future Roadmap

• Expand sandbox mechanics & systems

• Update Creative Workshop 2.0.

• Free DLCs

——————————

When creating a save file, you can choose between "Standard Mode" and "Storyless Mode."

Standard Mode includes all gameplay content.

Storyless Mode disables story-related quests, and character progression will be significantly more challenging—everything must be earned from scratch. (Not recommended for new players; we advise experiencing Story Mode first before trying this.)

Special Thanks:

We extend our gratitude to the incredible modder MOTW for their portrait artwork support. We are thrilled to announce our official collaboration—MOTW will also be creating character portraits for key NPCs in the full release. Thank you for your amazing contributions!