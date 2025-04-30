Howdy folks!

We hope this finds you well! We originally wanted to have a patch out even earlier to address some of the save, soft-lock, and other issues you reported, particularly with some of the late-game content. With that said, Fulqrum's been pretty busy with other projects over this last week, not having enough time to thoroughly test a new patch for us before we throw it out into the world. As such, we took our time a bit more, and we've got something of a significant... hefty... Well, I'm calling it a patch... but it's probably more appropriate to just refer to it as a straight update.

It's easily the most significant update we've made since launch, filled with fixes, tweaks, adjustments, improvements, the secret level is finally accessible (yes, Viscerafest has a secret level), and perhaps... most notable of all... some new music!

The Chapter 3 OST - Part 1

So, for those not in the know, Viscerafest chapter 3 is going to have a soundtrack. Our composer ran into some major life issues about a month before release, and for the moment, he is still on hiatus. However! Before he departed, we had most of the tracks for the levels C3L1 - C3L5 basically done... They may receive some tweaking and refinement in the future, but for the most part, they were pretty close to a final. The reason we didn't include them with the release version of the game, is that they were not implemented properly, and I didn't have the necessary information to even go about doing so myself. However, tag-teaming with Markie, we were able to implement John S. Weekley's available tracks into the game.

Now there's undoubtedly more coming! The final three levels still do not have their music, and as I said above, what is in the game, and by proxy, its implementation, may be subject to change. But for now! We hope you enjoy... and here are your patch notes!!!

Tweaks:

Added Music for "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare" "C3L2 - Blighted Babylon" "C3L3 - Virile Vanity" "C3L4 - Nihilistic Necromancy" "C3L5 - Damnable Descent" and the Chapter 3 Score screen. (Note: This music may be subject to future tweaks and updates as our composer becomes available again)

Re-rendered Cinematics to reduce file size and help them run better on lower-end PC's.

Shredders Damage nerfed from 22 to 20.

Shredders Firing Rate Buffed from 0.75 to 0.575

Increased the radius of the Bunker Busters detection for point-blank shots to increase the consistency of its use.

Increased the Ammo given by fuel canister pickups from 25 to 30.

Increased the player's max ammo pool for the BBQ Belter from 250 to 300.

Warhound Canister's detonation time nerfed from 2 to 1.25

Reduced all Explosive Barrels' player damage radius.

Increased the pickup radius of Ammo Pickups.

Added extra ammo to "Prelude - Intruder Inbound".

Added Save Beacon to "C1L4 - Disposable Danger"

Added missing Point Light to Switch in "C1L7 - Evanescent Evacuation."

Removed several Cell ammo pickups in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege" "C2L4 - Ethereal Egress" and "C2L6 - Monorail Massacre."

Replaced Blood Fury Spawn in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege" with Plague Rifle and Plague Rifle Ammo.

Nerfed the Health Pool of the Boss in "C2l4 - Ethereal Egress" from 37500 to 35000.

Moved Crates in "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare" to make a more straightforward path for progression.

Locked doors until the green key is obtained in "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare" to make a more straightforward path for progression.

Added the missing Somniavits to "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare."

Added extra ammo to "C3L2 - Blighted Babylon."

Rebalanced a combat Encounter in "C3L6 - Compulsory Contrition" on Narcolepsy Mode, Medium, and Hard.

Added respawning ammo pickups to "C3L6 - Compulsory Contrition"s' final fight.

Tweaked the Crusher speed in the boss arena of "C3L7 - Alter Alvus."

Added safety catchers to early level crushers in "C3L7 - Alter Alvus."

Most enemies have received tweaks to their resistance and or weakness toward Melee damage.

S.O.S Assassins and Adopted Void Drifters can now be stunned out of an attack by any weapon.

Increased Watchers' attack radius slightly.

Tweaked Nomad Brides difficulty scaling to make her easier to deal with on the lower difficulties.

Added Invisibility shimmer to the Adopted Void Drifter and Banshee Husk enemy types.

Interdimensional Shambler LOS damage nerfed across all difficulties.

Reduced the intensity of the boss damage flash.

Tweaked several of "C1L7 - Evanescent Evacuation"s' Bosses' Windup animations.

Buffed speed of "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight across lower difficulties.

Reworked art assets for the Stun Barrels used in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight to increase visibility.

Tweaked hitbox for the Stun Barrels used in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight.

Reduced respawn timer from 20 seconds to 12.5 seconds for the Stun Barrels used in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight.

Added Cooldown to the Final Boss's Melee Attack to prevent cheesing.

The Assist options tab in the game settings menu has been color-coded to blue to reflect the similar coloring used for Narcolepsy Mode.

Added weapon tutorials to the help menu.

Added help sub-menu to the death screen that now contains most tutorials as well as the assist options.

Localized more of the game's content.

Fixes: