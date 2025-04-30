Howdy folks!
We hope this finds you well! We originally wanted to have a patch out even earlier to address some of the save, soft-lock, and other issues you reported, particularly with some of the late-game content. With that said, Fulqrum's been pretty busy with other projects over this last week, not having enough time to thoroughly test a new patch for us before we throw it out into the world. As such, we took our time a bit more, and we've got something of a significant... hefty... Well, I'm calling it a patch... but it's probably more appropriate to just refer to it as a straight update.
It's easily the most significant update we've made since launch, filled with fixes, tweaks, adjustments, improvements, the secret level is finally accessible (yes, Viscerafest has a secret level), and perhaps... most notable of all... some new music!
The Chapter 3 OST - Part 1
So, for those not in the know, Viscerafest chapter 3 is going to have a soundtrack. Our composer ran into some major life issues about a month before release, and for the moment, he is still on hiatus. However! Before he departed, we had most of the tracks for the levels C3L1 - C3L5 basically done... They may receive some tweaking and refinement in the future, but for the most part, they were pretty close to a final. The reason we didn't include them with the release version of the game, is that they were not implemented properly, and I didn't have the necessary information to even go about doing so myself. However, tag-teaming with Markie, we were able to implement John S. Weekley's available tracks into the game.
Now there's undoubtedly more coming! The final three levels still do not have their music, and as I said above, what is in the game, and by proxy, its implementation, may be subject to change. But for now! We hope you enjoy... and here are your patch notes!!!
Tweaks:
-
Added Music for "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare" "C3L2 - Blighted Babylon" "C3L3 - Virile Vanity" "C3L4 - Nihilistic Necromancy" "C3L5 - Damnable Descent" and the Chapter 3 Score screen. (Note: This music may be subject to future tweaks and updates as our composer becomes available again)
-
Re-rendered Cinematics to reduce file size and help them run better on lower-end PC's.
-
Shredders Damage nerfed from 22 to 20.
-
Shredders Firing Rate Buffed from 0.75 to 0.575
-
Increased the radius of the Bunker Busters detection for point-blank shots to increase the consistency of its use.
-
Increased the Ammo given by fuel canister pickups from 25 to 30.
-
Increased the player's max ammo pool for the BBQ Belter from 250 to 300.
-
Warhound Canister's detonation time nerfed from 2 to 1.25
-
Reduced all Explosive Barrels' player damage radius.
-
Increased the pickup radius of Ammo Pickups.
-
Added extra ammo to "Prelude - Intruder Inbound".
-
Added Save Beacon to "C1L4 - Disposable Danger"
-
Added missing Point Light to Switch in "C1L7 - Evanescent Evacuation."
-
Removed several Cell ammo pickups in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege" "C2L4 - Ethereal Egress" and "C2L6 - Monorail Massacre."
-
Replaced Blood Fury Spawn in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege" with Plague Rifle and Plague Rifle Ammo.
-
Nerfed the Health Pool of the Boss in "C2l4 - Ethereal Egress" from 37500 to 35000.
-
Moved Crates in "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare" to make a more straightforward path for progression.
-
Locked doors until the green key is obtained in "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare" to make a more straightforward path for progression.
-
Added the missing Somniavits to "C3L1 - Theopathic Thoroughfare."
-
Added extra ammo to "C3L2 - Blighted Babylon."
-
Rebalanced a combat Encounter in "C3L6 - Compulsory Contrition" on Narcolepsy Mode, Medium, and Hard.
-
Added respawning ammo pickups to "C3L6 - Compulsory Contrition"s' final fight.
-
Tweaked the Crusher speed in the boss arena of "C3L7 - Alter Alvus."
-
Added safety catchers to early level crushers in "C3L7 - Alter Alvus."
-
Most enemies have received tweaks to their resistance and or weakness toward Melee damage.
-
S.O.S Assassins and Adopted Void Drifters can now be stunned out of an attack by any weapon.
-
Increased Watchers' attack radius slightly.
-
Tweaked Nomad Brides difficulty scaling to make her easier to deal with on the lower difficulties.
-
Added Invisibility shimmer to the Adopted Void Drifter and Banshee Husk enemy types.
-
Interdimensional Shambler LOS damage nerfed across all difficulties.
-
Reduced the intensity of the boss damage flash.
-
Tweaked several of "C1L7 - Evanescent Evacuation"s' Bosses' Windup animations.
-
Buffed speed of "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight across lower difficulties.
-
Reworked art assets for the Stun Barrels used in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight to increase visibility.
-
Tweaked hitbox for the Stun Barrels used in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight.
-
Reduced respawn timer from 20 seconds to 12.5 seconds for the Stun Barrels used in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss fight.
-
Added Cooldown to the Final Boss's Melee Attack to prevent cheesing.
-
The Assist options tab in the game settings menu has been color-coded to blue to reflect the similar coloring used for Narcolepsy Mode.
-
Added weapon tutorials to the help menu.
-
Added help sub-menu to the death screen that now contains most tutorials as well as the assist options.
-
Localized more of the game's content.
Fixes:
-
Fixed navmesh issues in most levels.
-
Fixed inconsistent difficulty stats used by the troopers in"Prelude - Intruder Inbound"s' shield tutorial.
-
Fixed a door not fully opening in "C1L5 - Slipgate Central."
-
Fixed clipping switches in the "Heuristic Halls" "C1L1 - Containment Carnage" "C1L3 - Fragmented Folly" and "C1L5 - Slipgate Central"
-
Fixed crushers in "C1L6 - Wayward Watchers" not crushing the player.
-
Fixed the Stalkers spawned by the Yellow Key pickup in "C1L7 - Evanescent Evacuation" prematurely triggering pursuit.
-
Fixed false doors opening pink key door in "C1L7 - Evanescent Evacuation."
-
Fixed invisible wall trapping player in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege."
-
Fixed several secrets double counting in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege."
-
Fixed interacting with push plug in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege" retriggering objectives.
-
Fixed Green Key vanishing if you save/loaded after killing Velkor but before picking up the key in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege."
-
Fixed some Velkor subtitles not appearing in "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege."
-
Fixed softlock with getting pinned between objects in "C1L4 - Disposable Danger" and "C2L3 - Boggy Besiege."
-
Fixed bug with the shoot target in the elevator in "C2l4 - Ethereal Egress" not working properly if you punch the target before it's raised while the elevator is moving up. (Previously, to undo this, you would have to hit the second elevator button after the shoot target broke.)
-
Fixed broken collision on Windows in "C2l4 - Ethereal Egress."
-
Fixed secret count in "C2L5 - Ceremonial Sacrilege."
-
Fixed pickups clipping through shelves in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension."
-
Fixed the name of "C2L7 - Arche Ascension"s' Boss.
-
Fixed a potential softlock in "C2L7 - Arche Ascension."
-
Fixed some false doors emitting incorrect sounds across all levels in "Chapter 3 - Blasphemous Butchery."
-
Fixed softlock involving the green key door in "C3L4 - Nihilistic Necromancy."
-
Fixed broken Rayman secret failing to trigger in "C3L5 - Damnable Descent."
-
Fixed C3L5 spawn sequences not working if loading saves around or after certain trigger points.
-
Fixed broken bush secret in "C3L7 - Alter Alvus."
-
Fixed "C3L7 - Alter Alvus" Pre-Boss autosave not triggering.
-
Fixed random splash sound affect playing during the boss intro in "C3L7 - Alter Alvus."
-
Fixed Clipping redacted in the "Heuristic Halls."
-
Fixed the entrance to "Nuts.Blend" in the "Heuristic Halls."
-
Fixed invisibility distortion effects not disappearing properly after an enemy dies.
-
Added invisibility distortion to the randomizer enemy, the Banshee Husk.
-
Fixed Maledict Bug's DOT Damage not scaling across difficulties.
-
Fixed Maledict doing additional explosion damage on top of the hive's impact damage on all difficulties.
-
Fixed the Adopted Night Gaunt's vision offset.
-
Fixed the Shambler's first two orbs in his burst attack, doing no damage.
-
Fixed the projectile speed of the Shambler's orbs in his burst attack, not scaling properly across all difficulties.
-
Fixed consistency for enemies' elevation to the ground.
-
Fixed Eldritch Walker powerup preventing you from shooting in some levels.
-
Fixed several sounds playing when they should not upon exiting various levels.
-
Fixed several levels not working properly upon loading your level-start autosave more than twice.
-
Fixed explosions piercing through floors and ceilings.
-
Fixed a possible crash on some machines due to D3D11 error.
-
Fixed Stifled Strike achievement.
-
Fixed Deathwish achievement.
-
Fixed Not so "Nice" achievement only triggering during an incredibly context-specific event.
-
Fixed several memory-related issues.
