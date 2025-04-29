Improvements
System
-
Players can now witness NPC crimes within a certain distance and report them to the clerk constables inside the fortress.
-
Players can now pay the clerk constables to release imprisoned NPCs.
-
Horses will now flee if another NPC approaches after the last rider dismounts and the NPC is hostile.
Animals/NPCs
-
NPCs can now attempt to pickpocket other NPCs.
-
Players can now threaten NPCs who have committed crimes through dialogue.
-
If a constable defeats a bandit, there is now a chance they will subdue and escort the bandit.
-
If a constable escorts a subdued bandit to the city gate, the bandit will be imprisoned in the city’s constabulary jail.
-
If the jail is full, the longest-held prisoner will be automatically released.
-
Attacking NPCs belonging to the Geomgye faction is no longer considered a crime.
-
Elite Bandit Cavalry NPCs have been added. They appear during faction assaults triggered by certain main quests and beyond.
-
Elite Geomgye Cavalry NPCs have been added. They appear during faction assaults triggered by certain main quests, and also at Geomgye outposts.
-
The movement speed of NPCs has been reduced when they trigger a backward retreat pattern during combat.
Environment/Structures
-
Geomgye outposts have been added.
-
Reward chests have been added to Bandit, Slave Hunter (Chuno), and Geomgye outposts.
UI/UX
- Input keys displayed in help menus are now shown as icons.
Player
- Players can now crouch lower to attack lower areas.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where bandit NPCs would attempt to throw silver instead of stones under certain conditions.
-
Fixed an issue where relationship values were not updating properly in some cases.
-
Fixed an issue where the sound of Pansori performer NPCs inside the fortress was not audible.
-
Fixed an issue where NPC punch attacks would trigger multiple times unintentionally.
Multiplayer
-
Fixed an issue where guests could not see the occupation of their companion during dialogue.
-
Fixed an issue where guests could not pay wages to companions.
