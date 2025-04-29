Horses will now flee if another NPC approaches after the last rider dismounts and the NPC is hostile.

Players can now pay the clerk constables to release imprisoned NPCs.

Players can now witness NPC crimes within a certain distance and report them to the clerk constables inside the fortress.

NPCs can now attempt to pickpocket other NPCs.

Players can now threaten NPCs who have committed crimes through dialogue.

If a constable defeats a bandit, there is now a chance they will subdue and escort the bandit.

If a constable escorts a subdued bandit to the city gate, the bandit will be imprisoned in the city’s constabulary jail.

If the jail is full, the longest-held prisoner will be automatically released.

Attacking NPCs belonging to the Geomgye faction is no longer considered a crime.

Elite Bandit Cavalry NPCs have been added. They appear during faction assaults triggered by certain main quests and beyond.

Elite Geomgye Cavalry NPCs have been added. They appear during faction assaults triggered by certain main quests, and also at Geomgye outposts.