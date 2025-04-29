 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18274743
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • Players can now witness NPC crimes within a certain distance and report them to the clerk constables inside the fortress.

  • Players can now pay the clerk constables to release imprisoned NPCs.

  • Horses will now flee if another NPC approaches after the last rider dismounts and the NPC is hostile.

Animals/NPCs

  • NPCs can now attempt to pickpocket other NPCs.

  • Players can now threaten NPCs who have committed crimes through dialogue.

  • If a constable defeats a bandit, there is now a chance they will subdue and escort the bandit.

  • If a constable escorts a subdued bandit to the city gate, the bandit will be imprisoned in the city’s constabulary jail.

  • If the jail is full, the longest-held prisoner will be automatically released.

  • Attacking NPCs belonging to the Geomgye faction is no longer considered a crime.

  • Elite Bandit Cavalry NPCs have been added. They appear during faction assaults triggered by certain main quests and beyond.

  • Elite Geomgye Cavalry NPCs have been added. They appear during faction assaults triggered by certain main quests, and also at Geomgye outposts.

  • The movement speed of NPCs has been reduced when they trigger a backward retreat pattern during combat.

Environment/Structures

  • Geomgye outposts have been added.

  • Reward chests have been added to Bandit, Slave Hunter (Chuno), and Geomgye outposts.

UI/UX

  • Input keys displayed in help menus are now shown as icons.

Player

  • Players can now crouch lower to attack lower areas.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where bandit NPCs would attempt to throw silver instead of stones under certain conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where relationship values were not updating properly in some cases.

  • Fixed an issue where the sound of Pansori performer NPCs inside the fortress was not audible.

  • Fixed an issue where NPC punch attacks would trigger multiple times unintentionally.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where guests could not see the occupation of their companion during dialogue.

  • Fixed an issue where guests could not pay wages to companions.

Changed files in this update

