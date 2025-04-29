Hey everyone!

Today marks exactly one month since launch, and I just want to say how grateful I am for all the support, feedback, and bug reports you've shared. It’s been a busy month full of patches, improvements, and planning for the future.

Patch v1.1.0 focuses heavily on fixing major bugs, tightening up gameplay systems, improving the gameplay flow, polishing interactions, and adding a few new features based on your feedback. The goal here was to make the experience smoother, and more stable.

Here’s everything included in today's update:

Quality of Life Improvements

Changed tablet logo image to an Armis Tech logo.

Added Quick Save option in the pause menu.

Normal saves now unpause and continue the game immediately after saving (to get players right back into the action.)

Added a 'Continue' button in the main menu.

Added notifications on the top right to give better context clues (e.g., low too skill for an action, missing the appropriate locks, etc).

Added a text description to every mission.

Gameplay Improvements

Some turrets can now be picked up, carried, and used against enemies.

If the player is using a keypad or computer and gets hit, they are now forcibly taken out of the interaction.

The player will now become an enemy of UESA if they choose to side with the Enlightened, causing UESA forces to attack them upon arriving in Pearl City.

Limited the number of auto-saves and checkpoint saves to prevent the save list from being flooded.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where looting a dead body of an NPC that was previously killed would cause the loot prompt to float in mid-air after loading into a level.

Fixed the shotgun and assault rifle weapon positions when swapping weapons.

Fixed an issue where Androids could die and remain frozen in mid-air after falling off a ledge.

Fixed a bug where players could die when transitioning to a new area due to lingering KillZone triggers.

Fixed the issue with unlocking the QuickHack Interface software.

Adjusted the logic for the transport station doors to ensure they properly check if the player can access them.

Fixed an issue where the bandit leader would accidentally shoot himself when attacked.

Fixed an issue where the Order's terrorist would not shoot the player as intended.

Text and Audio Polish

Polished text in a few characters’ dialogue to match the VO lines more accurately.

Added missing voice-over lines for 6 characters.

Thank you again for being part of this first month! Your support truly means the world to me. As a solo developer, every bit of feedback, encouragement, and patience has a huge impact on me and how I move forward with this.

I’m excited to keep building on this foundation and making the game even better. Please keep your reports and suggestions coming, and I’ll keep doing my best to improve and expand the game. Now that the game is more stable, I have begun to test and implement some new features into the game, and adding more content, but I'll speak more about that in a few weeks when things get more finalised. I hope you'll look forward to it!

Here’s to the next chapter! ❤️