Greetings, Void Hunters!

Hotfix 3 for Update 16: The Titan Hunt is now live! Once again thanks to your help and feedback we identified and solve another batch of issues big and small with the new content added to the game! Here's a list of all thats changed in this update:

General fixes and improvements:

Spider Cocoon reworked: the cocoon explosion now deals damage and applies Weakness, but summons only a single explosive spiderling that applies Bleed once its duration ends. Spiderlings are now capped at 14 active simultaneously, but will count as regular summons, giving you benefits for skills that scale off of quantity of summons, for example. Damage has also been considerably increased to compensate for the change;

Fixed an issue where the Egg Hunt special event would not work as intended when completed, possibly leading to a black screen when entering the portal;

Fixed Volcanic Eruption, Volcanic Effigy and Fiery Blades that, when combined with Radiance, would cause the game to break;

Fixed an issue where the Player icon would disappear from the minimap;

Fixed an issue where the Sentinel's ascension would not work properly when using the Corrupted skin;

Fixed an issue wher Bloody Saw would not cause damage in the area it was supposed to;

Fixed an issue where Skill Affinity runes could be triggered twice in Titan Hunt mode;

Fixed an issue where the Home portal would appear too early, possibly causing it to not work;

Fixed an issue where multiple UI elements would not become invisible during boss presentations;

Fixed an issue where the ending screen would show the incorrect Sigil information in the Titan Hunt;

Fixed an issue where Aruanak's attacks (Spider titan) would become invisible with very low effect visibility settings;

Fixed an issue where the character art would not be displayed properly in the Profile screen;

Fixed multiple minor issues that would cause log spam in the background, which could cause performance issues;

We continue working on your feedback and if you run into any issues with this update please do let us know! There are still a few errors we are chasing but we hope that this update will make your overall experience considerably smoother! As always we wanted to thank you for your amazing support, and we hope you are enjoying the Titan Hunt!

~ Soulstone Survivors team