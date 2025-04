TL;DR When you finish the blast furnace, the next step is to follow the "?" on the compass to the crashed lander for further instruction.

I crossed some wires in the logic behind the message displayed when you complete the hammer mill and the message displayed when you complete the blast furnace. Uncross them. If you don't get the message when you complete the blast furnace, you can see the same text under the "?" on the tech tiers page.