 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18274525 Edited 30 April 2025 – 02:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the Q key to switch the aiming device in the game

  • The motorcycle unlocking adjustment is increased, and the summoned motorcycle is immune to terrain collision damage and has unlimited fuel.

  • Added the effect of colliding with zombies to trigger the limb breaking effect for motorcycles and cars.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2372491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link