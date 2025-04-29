 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18274467 Edited 29 April 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some localization issues with boss & level names.

  • made version label visible on main menu w/o pausing

  • tried to fix some instances of freezing after hitting the crystal

  • tried to fix some instances of the respawn ability not actually relocating you

  • fixed the softlock that could occur if you swang your broom before sneezing

  • made it so jumping up walls with the LADDER spell no longer breaks up your movement

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876851
  • Loading history…
