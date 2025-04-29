-
Fixed some localization issues with boss & level names.
made version label visible on main menu w/o pausing
tried to fix some instances of freezing after hitting the crystal
tried to fix some instances of the respawn ability not actually relocating you
fixed the softlock that could occur if you swang your broom before sneezing
made it so jumping up walls with the LADDER spell no longer breaks up your movement
Various softlock fixes
