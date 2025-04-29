Version 0.747 Update!

Cosmetic Acquisition:

Play online for 5 minutes and successfully clear a stage (or subway station) to upload a leaderboard score, and you will receive a random cosmetic. Cooldown: 10 hours.

At home, receive a random cosmetic every 5 minutes (up to 10 cosmetics total).

This feature has been tested in the closed beta. If you cannot claim rewards, you have already received 10 cosmetics.

Newly acquired cosmetics can be viewed in your mailbox.

Cosmetics use Steam Inventory services and are not stored in local save files.

Equipping Cosmetics:

Use the new furniture items—Wardrobe, Shoe Cabinet, and Hat Rack—to equip cosmetics for your current character.

Wardrobe: Change body and accessory cosmetics.

Shoe Cabinet: Change hand and leg cosmetics.

Hat Rack: Change head and face cosmetics.

Fixed an issue where secondary devices received Green Bills during subway testing.

"Shoe Cabinet" moved to "Bigger House" for purchase (price unchanged).

"Hat Rack" moved to "Cozy Cottage" for purchase (price unchanged).

Fixed Beaver interacting with swings and cushions while using skills at home.

Fixed Panda interacting with swings and cushions while using skills at home.

Future Development Plans:

Due to issues with the current version of GodotSteam affecting cosmetic decomposition, subway station features, and other new functions (reported to the GodotSteam team; awaiting updates), we will prioritize Chapter 7 development.

Chapter 7 Sneak Peek:

Chapter 7’s theme is Making Ice Cream! The gameplay is currently in conceptual design.

Chapter 7 Concept Art



Final implementation may differ significantly based on development progress and playtesting.