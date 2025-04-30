Hi everyone!

This patch delivers numerous bug and crash fixes, along with significant polish and game flow improvements. Key highlights can be found below.

We have more title updates planned to further enhance the game experience.

As usual, please do not hesitate to report any bug you encounter in-game to our support platform.

See you in Velvet Cove!

Game Progression Blockers Fixes

Fixed an issue in ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ where triggering the ‘Air Guitar’ sequence while a dialogue about bugs was active could prevent progress.

Fixed an issue in ‘Alone Again’ where cancelling an item’s movement while resetting all items and exiting the box packing interaction made it impossible to place items in the box.

Fixed an issue in ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’ where a black screen remained permanently after cleaning up the last item on the payphone.

Fixed an issue in ‘Infiltration’ where Kat did not respond to the light signal for distracting Corey.

Fixed an issue in ‘Infiltration’ where Corey’s door interaction animation could get stuck in a loop if Kat was asked for help.

Fixed an issue in ‘The Coven’ where rushing to barricade all doors before a specific dialogue started made the water bottle interaction unavailable.

Fixed a rare issue in ‘Time Capsule’ where the game would not progress after examining all of Nora's items in the box.

Fixed an issue in ‘Time Capsule’ where Swann was unable to turn on the camcorder if the player interacted too quickly, causing dialogue to repeat and the scene to not progress.

Fixed an issue in ‘Lost Records’ where Swann could go out of bounds after walking over animal bones.

Achievements Fixes

Fixed a bug preventing the achievements/trophies “Geez-O-Meow”, “Eye See You", and "Complete Box Set” to unlock in some specific situations.

Fixed an issue where choosing the line "Hey, we make a good team!" would interrupt the entire dialogue and prevent the “Breakfast Club” achievement/trophy to unlock.

Crash Fixes

Greatly improved memory management, addressing recurrent ‘out of memory’ crashes on Xbox Series S.

Fixed a crash that occurred when repeatedly opening the camcorder, switching to the ‘Footage’ tab, and leaving the menu with numerous 1-3 second videos.

Fixed a crash that occurred when spamming ‘Mark as Favorite’ on videos while switching tabs with numerous 1-3 second videos.

Fixed a crash that occurred when spamming the ‘Replace’ option in the ‘Edit’ menu of a memoir with a large number of videos to replace.

Fixed a crash that could occur after deleting all Junk footage and immediately closing the Camcorder Menu.

Fixed a crash in ‘Alone Again’ that could occur when pausing the music video on the TV for a second time.

General Fixes

In the scene selection menu, indicated the total number of completed collectible memoirs (appears once the game has been completed).

In the scene selection menu, amended the story mode selection pop up to explicit that any story progression, choices and collectibles made after the selected scene will be erased.

In the settings menu, for the keyboard/mouse key binding screen, made movement actions available for rebinding (forward, backwards, left, right).

In the settings menu, ensured that hovering the mouse on half-shown items in the scroll area forces it to go into view.

In the player’s choices ending recap screen, updated thumbnails depending on player’s choice to better illustrate the consequences.

In the outfit selection menu, fixed the checkmark disappearing upon scrolling through the opposite outfit category.

Revised logic for ‘Read’ interactions (i.e., interaction that displays object’s description) to prevent them from being paused by systemic dialogue flow (they were previously unresponsive when in that state).

Fixed mismatches between subtitles localization and voices audio.

Improved numerous subtitles timing with voices audio.

Improved numerous lipsync animation matching with voices audio.

Fixed few missing or mismatching French voices audio.

Fixed localization issues and made translation improvements over the entire game.

Improved audio mixing over the entire game.

Fixed visual artefacts and made quality improvements on environments over the entire game.

Improved texture streaming heuristics, reducing texture quality popping in several areas.

Fixed some car license plates inaccuracies in regard of States regulations in ‘95 era.

Fixed visual of Dylan to show bruises throughout Tape 2 chapters, based on player’s choices.

Performance Improvements

Major improvement on memory usage of the game, helping us to improve overall performance and texture quality on all platforms.

Fixed multiple assets streaming hitches, improving the framerate stability all along Tape 2 walkthrough.

Fixed numerous performance drops throughout the game.

Fixed an issue with having numerous videos of 1-3 seconds long, causing the game to drop performance in the Camcorder Footage menu.

Game Flow Improvements

This list highlights only a portion of the improvements and fixes made throughout the game, with approximately 300 additional bugs resolved.

Numerous cinematics in Tape 2 and Tape 1, have been significantly enhanced with improvements to camera shots, body animations, facial animations and lipsync, lighting, visual effects, and audio.