The wait is finally over! Starting today, you can dive into the world of the Berlin U-Bahn and explore the revamped Hamburg as well! A big thanks to all of who who have been closely following the development of SubwaySim 2 and have provided us with tons of valuable feedback.

Thanks for joining us over the past few months - and have fun playing!

About SubwaySim 2

SubwaySim 2 has been available since April 29, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. We’d love to hear your feedback in the Steam Discussions, so feel free to share your thoughts there, join our Discord server, and follow us on Instagram. You can get SubwaySim 2 not only on Steam, but also in the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, or the Epic Games Store!

