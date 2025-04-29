 Skip to content

29 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Added 5 new treasures;

  • Added new summon: Black Hole;

  • Introduced an exclusive infinite mode monster (spawns only in Infinite Challenge);

  • Reworked treasure "Diamond Pickaxe": "1. Damage to Brick 100%, 2. For every 2% of your Damage to Brick, Damage to Monster +1%";

  • Freeze effect rebalance: Now also slows enemy movement skills;

  • AI upgrades: Normal monsters now exhibit more aggressive attack patterns;

Art

  • Completely revamped freeze VFX for monsters;

Audio

  • New thrust sound effects for the "Spear" summon;

Program

  • Performance boost: Optimized multiple VFX

  • Dynamic UI scaling: Item effect text now auto-adjusts to fit container size;Gameplay

