Gameplay
Added 5 new treasures;
Added new summon: Black Hole;
Introduced an exclusive infinite mode monster (spawns only in Infinite Challenge);
Reworked treasure "Diamond Pickaxe": "1. Damage to Brick 100%, 2. For every 2% of your Damage to Brick, Damage to Monster +1%";
Freeze effect rebalance: Now also slows enemy movement skills;
AI upgrades: Normal monsters now exhibit more aggressive attack patterns;
Art
- Completely revamped freeze VFX for monsters;
Audio
- New thrust sound effects for the "Spear" summon;
Program
Performance boost: Optimized multiple VFX
Dynamic UI scaling: Item effect text now auto-adjusts to fit container size;
