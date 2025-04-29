The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
- Fixed an issue where manually operating valve B1 would teleport the player to the middle of the core's outer vessel.
- Fixed empty fuel tank bug after loading saved progress.
- Fixed a bug that prevented control rods from being loaded into the core if a fuel block had been previously installed.
- Fixed an issue where generator sets would not load fuel from the reserve tank in some situations.
- Fixed an issue where rain was invisible when dynamic lights were active.
- Fixed an issue where rain was not visible from the exterior cargo area windows.
- Changed the purchase limit for control rods and fuel blocks so that it is not possible to purchase more than the available storage slots.
- Added a full date when reporting power outages to avoid confusion when the outage lasts longer than 24 hours.
- Loading of savegames prior to the new core has been restricted
Changed files in this update