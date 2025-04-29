 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18274029
The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Fixed an issue where manually operating valve B1 would teleport the player to the middle of the core's outer vessel.
  • Fixed empty fuel tank bug after loading saved progress.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented control rods from being loaded into the core if a fuel block had been previously installed.
  • Fixed an issue where generator sets would not load fuel from the reserve tank in some situations.
  • Fixed an issue where rain was invisible when dynamic lights were active.
  • Fixed an issue where rain was not visible from the exterior cargo area windows.
  • Changed the purchase limit for control rods and fuel blocks so that it is not possible to purchase more than the available storage slots.
  • Added a full date when reporting power outages to avoid confusion when the outage lasts longer than 24 hours.
  • Loading of savegames prior to the new core has been restricted

