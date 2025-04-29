The entire game is now content complete! Finish the story as Nori travels through Helianthus with Brie as you discover new locations, foods, and tons more challenges!

I'm so proud of the speed of which we were able to get the game to this completed state. We're still going to be adding some new additions such as customizable key binds, and we're now finishing up the game for console release in the summer.

What's Next?

Along with v0.99's keybind options and some small fixes/improvements we're aiming for in June, we're now transitioning over to full speed ahead on Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard!, as we're aiming to get the game out this year. I'm working on console ports right now for CSF and those will be out this summer, so look forward to a smattering of delish games this year!

Finally, thank you so so much to all of you who have left reviews. It has helped so much and our goal is to get out of Mixed reviews before v1.0 this summer, and I know we can do it with this last major update, as I'm so proud of all the amazing content you're about to enjoy. From all of us on the CSF team, thank you.

NEW ADDITIONS

Several new chapters and over 25 new locations, all new Cooking School challenges, and the full campaign/story is now available!

All new Cookbook lets you view your sticker progress once you complete Blossom Square in New Beginnings.

Steam Deck is now fully supported without the need to use Proton Experimental. Please disable "force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool" if you were using this to play on Steam Deck prior to this update. We will be submitting this to get Steam Deck verified soon!

CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS

All new Game Maker engine build that should help performance and video playback performance on all devices.

New background of Charlotte and Young Nori cooking for the opening tutorial.

New tutorial splash for Blossom Square (New Beginnings) introducing players to the Cookbook.

Altered the Steaming prep step for a bit more variety.

Improved main menu preload and performance.

Improved controller UI main menu clarity for smaller displays and Steam Deck.

Updated the After Hours initial cutscenes for improved bitrates.

Accuracy is now properly balanced with missed holding steps (your accuracy will no longer be heavily penalized when holding down the wrong button).

BUG FIXES