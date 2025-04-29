 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18273954 Edited 29 April 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The new Side Loader over haul is in! Now compatible with controllers and better physics!

Also I fixed the menu buttons not working on occasion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3219551
  • Loading history…
