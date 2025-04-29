 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18273493
Update 6.21 should be available on April 29 between 08:00 UTC and 12:00 UTC. A forced update will follow on April 30 at 02:00 UTC.

In this update, Perlie Armstrong is added as a new Hunter hero, Hilltop Maggie gets a new skin, enjoy 8 new Season Missions, and more!

Added:

  • Dead City's Perlie Armstrong (Hunter) joins the roster of heroes
  • Hilltop Maggie gets a new skin called Moonlight Maggie
  • Eight missions are added for the second season of Dead City, available each Monday after an episode
  • A new Doomsday Challenge mapset, but we haven't yet decided when to release it

Fixed:

  • Fixed the issue that BlazeGuard couldn’t ignite the main target
  • Fixed the issue where attacking perforated enemies with the Pickle Jar did not gain charge points
  • Fixed the issue in combat where pairing Fighter Rosita with Gauntlet Aaron could cause infinite attacks

