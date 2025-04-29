Full update notes can be found on our website

Update 6.21 should be available on April 29 between 08:00 UTC and 12:00 UTC. A forced update will follow on April 30 at 02:00 UTC.

In this update, Perlie Armstrong is added as a new Hunter hero, Hilltop Maggie gets a new skin, enjoy 8 new Season Missions, and more!

Added:

Dead City's Perlie Armstrong (Hunter) joins the roster of heroes

Hilltop Maggie gets a new skin called Moonlight Maggie

Eight missions are added for the second season of Dead City, available each Monday after an episode

A new Doomsday Challenge mapset, but we haven't yet decided when to release it

Fixed: