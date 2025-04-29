 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18273444 Edited 29 April 2025 – 04:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again! We've got a new playtest update today. Last update we released a new final boss, this one focuses on difficulty ramp into the late game. Enemies have been buffed, and most excitingly some new enemies that appear in the later levels.

⚠️ If you haven't joined the playtest, sign up on our store page now to get access to the build!

🏓 Gameplay

  • Added 3 new enemies to the native chronosphere biome on floors 10, 11 and 12... Have fun! 😈

  • Unstable enemies appear much more frequently as instability rises.

  • Several enemy types in each biome (except Bellusect) have had their max HP increased.

  • It's a bit harder to dodge projectiles.

  • Clockwork Soldier, Clockworker and Radgunner now attack immediately on sight.

  • Unionbreaker attack pattern is less capable of killing the player in a single turn...
    ...but he's been lifting heavy at the gym, and dreaming up new ways to annoy you.

  • Removed mixed weapon chest from floor 1 of all spheres.

  • The starting weapon is now based on which biome you land in when entering the first floor.

  • You can go back to the equipment choice in the Customizer and Idealizer.

  • Some mystery portal levels now have "scenarios" that trigger game events (more to come).

🖼️ Art

  • Added new visually themed areas in various biomes.

  • New visual effects for enemies inside a distortion.

  • Updates to pond visuals, and added new ponds.

  • Improved final boss head and some arena details.

  • Updated VFX and appearance of portals.

  • Update native biome environment art.

  • Ccid explosion VFX looks less like poison AoE.

🗺️ Level Generation
  • Simplified sphere generation to use a single biome for most of the sphere. More biome patterns to come in future.
🤖 Tech
  • Prevent bug where the game would get stuck in an aim state when input is pressed and released on the same frame.
🦋 Progression

  • Fixed Marcia's Berzerking tactic not being available.

  • Fixed bug where character levels weren't marked as seen and rewards weren't displayed when expected.

Check out the full changelog.

Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.

—Chronosphere Team

