29 April 2025 Build 18273442 Edited 29 April 2025 – 20:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated main menu environment with boat shed
  • New yacht customization animations and sounds
  • Trophy room for showcasing tournament (And future challenge) wins
  • Fixed rendering of yacht wake and particles for tutorials, replays and different camera views
  • Fixed yacht wake not rendering at very start of race
  • Fixed stuttering yacht motion in tutorial cinematics
  • Improved yacht spawning in private match lobby to prevent overlapping spawns
  • Improved anti-aliasing of water surface when anti-aliasing option is set to High or Epic
  • Improved water surface variation at different wind speeds
  • Added button to copy room code in private lobbies

