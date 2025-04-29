- Updated main menu environment with boat shed
- New yacht customization animations and sounds
- Trophy room for showcasing tournament (And future challenge) wins
- Fixed rendering of yacht wake and particles for tutorials, replays and different camera views
- Fixed yacht wake not rendering at very start of race
- Fixed stuttering yacht motion in tutorial cinematics
- Improved yacht spawning in private match lobby to prevent overlapping spawns
- Improved anti-aliasing of water surface when anti-aliasing option is set to High or Epic
- Improved water surface variation at different wind speeds
- Added button to copy room code in private lobbies
v1.1.8 Fresh accomodations - Patch Notes
