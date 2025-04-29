-Revelation Plea is now correctly tagged as a nonstackable Power.

-Point Blank Shot, Cold Hearted, Revelation Plea, and Shattered Psyche are now properly recognized as nonstackable by the AI.

-Card history mini cards now display the modified cost of the card, instead of the base cost. (This makes them match the cost of the full-sized card.)

-Updated Stella's out of combat lobby sprite.

-Fixed a bug where using Alchemical Fusion on the same card more than once would retain the cost and range from the first use.