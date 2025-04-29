 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18273317 Edited 29 April 2025 – 01:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed an error preventing the "Conscript" event from occurring

  • Fixed an error causing the "Ancient Research" to not function properly

  • Fixed the outcome of the "A Free Show!" event

  • Fixed an issue with the "A Distinct Demand" event caused by encountering it multiple times in a run

  • Crop rotation will choose a random valid seed, instead of the same seed everytime

  • Rebalanced the rival request system

  • While at or under -100 opinion the request button will be disabled

  • All requests remove opinion (scales with difficulty)

  • Adjusted the opinion loss based on convince type

  • Drastically reduced the amount of money given

  • Significantly reduced chance of convincing

  • Threatening is still the most effective way to get items but it will significantly damage opinion, scaling with how well they previously liked you. (Threatening your friends is bad!)

  • In most cases threatening a family will result in them no longer wanting anything to do with you

  • Rivals can now give a variety of items instead of just bread and standard medicine

  • Successfully attacking rivals will drop their opinion of you to "hated"

