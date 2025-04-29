Fixed an error preventing the "Conscript" event from occurring

Fixed an error causing the "Ancient Research" to not function properly

Fixed the outcome of the "A Free Show!" event

Fixed an issue with the "A Distinct Demand" event caused by encountering it multiple times in a run

Crop rotation will choose a random valid seed, instead of the same seed everytime

Rebalanced the rival request system

While at or under -100 opinion the request button will be disabled

All requests remove opinion (scales with difficulty)

Adjusted the opinion loss based on convince type

Drastically reduced the amount of money given

Significantly reduced chance of convincing

Threatening is still the most effective way to get items but it will significantly damage opinion, scaling with how well they previously liked you. (Threatening your friends is bad!)

In most cases threatening a family will result in them no longer wanting anything to do with you

Rivals can now give a variety of items instead of just bread and standard medicine