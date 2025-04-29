-
Fixed an error preventing the "Conscript" event from occurring
-
Fixed an error causing the "Ancient Research" to not function properly
-
Fixed the outcome of the "A Free Show!" event
-
Fixed an issue with the "A Distinct Demand" event caused by encountering it multiple times in a run
-
Crop rotation will choose a random valid seed, instead of the same seed everytime
-
Rebalanced the rival request system
-
While at or under -100 opinion the request button will be disabled
-
All requests remove opinion (scales with difficulty)
-
Adjusted the opinion loss based on convince type
-
Drastically reduced the amount of money given
-
Significantly reduced chance of convincing
-
Threatening is still the most effective way to get items but it will significantly damage opinion, scaling with how well they previously liked you. (Threatening your friends is bad!)
-
In most cases threatening a family will result in them no longer wanting anything to do with you
-
Rivals can now give a variety of items instead of just bread and standard medicine
-
Successfully attacking rivals will drop their opinion of you to "hated"
Hotfix 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update