Hello gamers, this afternoon I got drunk off of some Kikkoman Plum Wine and decided to optimize the game's performance, especially All In. All In is now very fast compared to before. Also the game should in general perform a little better, but let me know if it doesn't. Thanks
It used to take me 6 minutes to open 2 million chests, now it takes about 4.5 minutes to open 13.5 million. Going from level 15 to 16 took me less than 5 minutes (on a successful attempt. Unsuccessful attempts may take a bit longer). Expect this to perform way better in future patches.
Other changes:
A bug with Saw Blade was fixed: it was accidentally doing area of effect damage before, now it only damages things that it actually hits. This inflated Saw on the DPS meter, but it also made it pretty laggy. Expect it to go down on the DPS meter, but it's still an excellent boss killer.
Necromancer's base HP was increased by about 300.
The Cog in the Wheel starting relic's ticket drop rate was increased from 20% to 50%.
Health bars are now easier to see in general.
