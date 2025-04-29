Hello gamers, this afternoon I got drunk off of some Kikkoman Plum Wine and decided to optimize the game's performance, especially All In. All In is now very fast compared to before. Also the game should in general perform a little better, but let me know if it doesn't. Thanks

It used to take me 6 minutes to open 2 million chests, now it takes about 4.5 minutes to open 13.5 million. Going from level 15 to 16 took me less than 5 minutes (on a successful attempt. Unsuccessful attempts may take a bit longer). Expect this to perform way better in future patches.

Other changes: