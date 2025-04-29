1.修复副本掉落的 点化石 与洗练石与副本界面描述不符的问题【现在按描述的来】
2.稍微削弱 敌方使用乾坤袖技能的封印命中率
3.金元宝商店现在出售全等级的 【洗练石】 【套装点化石】
4.再次提高难度副本宝箱基础金元宝奖励
5.稍微提高 天魔 28星宿 掉落的修炼石数量
6.装备界面新增装备筛选按钮 点击对应属性就会按对应属性排序？
7.提高青莲仙女 经脉技能【剑意莲心】的伤害系数
合理性调整
