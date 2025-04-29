Dear Adventurers,

Some more user experience changes that we're tweaking thanks to player feedback, alongside some more little issues that just needed a lil bit of Gumball magic to fix!

Adjusted automatic pickup functionality further. You can now adjust in the System Settings to three different settings: For it to be disabled, for it to activate on every tile, or for it to activate on "Perfect Kill" only.

Fixed an issue where the Red Dragon Gumball couldn't be acquired from the Gumball Jars

Fixed an issue where the Drunkard's Passive Ability in the Hero's Village wasn't affect their allies (aka YOUR enemies just became stronger!)

Fixed an issue where multiple damaged magic arrays could appear in Bracada College

Fixed an issue where stores would continually refresh items after loading from a save file

Fixed an issue where in the Hell Frontier's Paradise Lost, the Dark Crystal Core would always be the "Immune to Spell Forbidden" even on maximum level

Fixed an issue in the Promised Land of Forging, where godhood points gained from killing monsters on the same floor was not recovered after loading a saved game

Fixed an issue in the Lost Temple, where signposts pointing to lower levels disappeared when restarting the game from an existing save in the maze