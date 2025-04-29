Patch 1.8 First Deployment

Hello, Test Subjects 👋,

As announced earlier, Patch 1.8 is here.

I tried to improve a lot of things in a short amount of time, so I hope you'll like the result. More improvements will come little by little, of course, but I preferred to dedicate the past 48 hours to the most important ones.

Aside from a few bugs being fixed and German language support being added, most of the changes have been made to the interface. It's probably not perfect, nothing is final and it may still evolve, but I think the game is now more enjoyable. What do you think? The floor is yours :)

Also, the game manual has been clarified, is more accessible, and more pleasant to read. I would like to offer accessibility options (font size, text color, screen reader (?), etc.), but I don't want to commit to that right now.

Please note that the demo will also benefit from this update; the new version should be available within the hour. So if you haven't tried Emergency Exit yet or are considering buying it, now is the perfect time.

Subtitles for the audio commentary should arrive later this week. No precise date yet, but it's in the pipeline, don't worry.

Also, know that your Steam reviews have been very pleasant to read (whether you liked the game or not) and extremely helpful. Thank you!

Feel free to use the Discussions area too, whether to make suggestions, report bugs that bother you, point out translation errors, or simply chat with other players.

See you soon, 💙

Romain.