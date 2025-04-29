What an amazing event! This might have been my all-time favorite set of maps from any competition in Rolling Lines history. The level of quality and effort is just crazy. Massive congrats to everyone who took part!!

As with all these events, I play through every single map submitted, and these are a selection of some of my absolute favorites.

Firstly, the tree winners!

Runner ups:

And honorable mentions:

There were SO MANY more maps that were amazing but couldn't fit into my shout-outs, so go and play them all yourself! There's so many gems in there.

To view all comp entries, simply go to the Steam Workshop and choose the "Compact Comp 2" tag from the "Competitions" drop down list:

This update also includes:

There is now a new "Unlocks 2" drawer which contains new Easter Egg unlocks coming in the Sierra Logging map. So far all that you can find in here is the compact comp boundary prop, which is unlocked by default. The compact comp drawer has also been removed now that the event is over.

Fixed major bug with the loading/unloading system caused by automatic loading occurring when outside of view distance range.

Fixed bug where automatic loaders could load over the max limit set if the speed was faster than the animation.

Fixed shadow casting on various train details, like rust decals and logos.

Fixed the alpha material options for flags. The menu also no longer exits when changing the physics type on flags.

Fixed the collision layer for various props.

Fixed small gaps on the base of the model for terrain pieces.

Fixed bug where the inventory would become visible during loading screens.

Blocked the search function from being usable during loading screens.

Thank you again everyone for taking part in this event!

I was truly blown away by the quality of maps!