Added 2-2
Added 1 minute to all 2-1 time requirements
The 2-1 “elevator” no longer triggers until the text is interacted with
Dashing while alt-firing Eternity now gives 50% less Judgement
The Enlightened Carcass of Lucius Kentala can now be enraged
Playtest 1.4.1
