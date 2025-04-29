 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18273098 Edited 29 April 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added 2-2

  • Added 1 minute to all 2-1 time requirements

  • The 2-1 “elevator” no longer triggers until the text is interacted with

  • Dashing while alt-firing Eternity now gives 50% less Judgement

  • The Enlightened Carcass of Lucius Kentala can now be enraged

Changed files in this update

