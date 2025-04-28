Void Stranger ver 1.1.2 is now live!

A small patch to squash a small batch of bugs, along with improvements to photosensitivity options too.

BUGFIXES:

Fixed a bug where music would fade back quieter after vising MEMORIES menu.

Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a statue from a button to another button activated both buttons at once.

Fixed a bug where standing on stairs and pushing a dark idol from its activation position to a button still activated a reset.

MISC:

Changed FLICKER graphical option to FLASHING FX, and added option REDUCED to make the game more photosensitive-friendly (this can be toggled with F5 as well).

Added new MELLOW palette to further help mitigate rapidly flashing effects.

Furthermore, other palettes have been slightly adjusted for a more pleasant eye experience as well.

Knock knock knock: slightly altered the logic behind secret knock interactions with objects and how the knocks are counted/reset.

1.1.3:

And as you might've noticed, ver 1.1.2 was shortly followed by 1.1.3, as 1.1.2 was plagued by instant crashes on seemingly random clients. Based on it occurring only on the very last 1.1.2 build on Steam and not the test builds leading up to it or the itch.io build, we concluded it was probably a miscompile. (💀)

As a further precaution, 1.1.3 was made to use the same compiler as 1.1.1 did, instead of a newer one that 1.1.2 used. An added benefit to this is that window resize behavior is more consistent, as it was up to 1.1.1.