Hello Everyone!

Im pushing this update following reports from the community about a few bugs.

If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please report it through the in-game bug report or on our Discord Channel

Thank you for helping to make the game better!

Changelog

[CHANGE] Integrated banned religions with population growth

[FIX] Error message showing "no territories selected" when only selected territories were set to transfer

[FIX] Issue where the Negotiation system would show "respond as negotiation" when it was actually rejected

[FIX] Issue where newly designed air units had incorrect military power (also fixes upgrades with lower MP)

[FIX] Fixed many exceptions reported by our automatic exception and crash tracking system

[FIX] Issue causing population growth to show abnormal values after annexation

[FIX] Crash caused by arithmetic exceptions in workers and professions

[FIX] Issue where non-adjacent provinces would show an invalid location when trying to move to

[FIX] UI fixes related to the new negotiation system

[FIX] AI units coming from the sea were not used after their first mission (AI units would get stuck in coastal positions)

[FIX] Errors from AI during war causing idle attacks

[MAP] Increased the size of the Gaza Strip Province to make it more reachable