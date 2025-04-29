 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18272973 Edited 29 April 2025 – 01:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

Im pushing this update following reports from the community about a few bugs.
If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please report it through the in-game bug report or on our Discord Channel

Thank you for helping to make the game better!

Changelog
[CHANGE] Integrated banned religions with population growth
[FIX] Error message showing "no territories selected" when only selected territories were set to transfer
[FIX] Issue where the Negotiation system would show "respond as negotiation" when it was actually rejected
[FIX] Issue where newly designed air units had incorrect military power (also fixes upgrades with lower MP)
[FIX] Fixed many exceptions reported by our automatic exception and crash tracking system
[FIX] Issue causing population growth to show abnormal values after annexation
[FIX] Crash caused by arithmetic exceptions in workers and professions
[FIX] Issue where non-adjacent provinces would show an invalid location when trying to move to
[FIX] UI fixes related to the new negotiation system
[FIX] AI units coming from the sea were not used after their first mission (AI units would get stuck in coastal positions)
[FIX] Errors from AI during war causing idle attacks
[MAP] Increased the size of the Gaza Strip Province to make it more reachable

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1700301
macOS Depot 1700302
