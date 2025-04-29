-
Tons of loc or loc related UI-fixes
Added Smart Inventory Transfer on enchanting and Identificator device
preventing level-up when morphed (to avoid issues)
Fixed armor exploit (equipping/de-equipping was refreshing armor points)
Skill upgrade text improvements
Fixed some UI elements not being dragged in sync with the cursor
Clear body & soul, cursed heal and other similar skills are now castable on portraits
'Ready state icon' on devices when something requires our attention
Fixed issue with middle mouse button not triggering tactical pause
Fixed issue with barrel thrown in a pit
Fixed soft-lock if someone left the game while completing the Soul Infusion quest
Fixed Double or Fail skill
Fixed Molten Gold skill
Fixed an issue with keybinding
Patch Notes EA 0.17.0.12384
Update notes via Steam Community
