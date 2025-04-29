 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18272956 Edited 29 April 2025 – 01:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Tons of loc or loc related UI-fixes

  • Added Smart Inventory Transfer on enchanting and Identificator device

  • preventing level-up when morphed (to avoid issues)

  • Fixed armor exploit (equipping/de-equipping was refreshing armor points)

  • Skill upgrade text improvements

  • Fixed some UI elements not being dragged in sync with the cursor

  • Clear body & soul, cursed heal and other similar skills are now castable on portraits

  • 'Ready state icon' on devices when something requires our attention

  • Fixed issue with middle mouse button not triggering tactical pause

  • Fixed issue with barrel thrown in a pit

  • Fixed soft-lock if someone left the game while completing the Soul Infusion quest

  • Fixed Double or Fail skill

  • Fixed Molten Gold skill

  • Fixed an issue with keybinding

