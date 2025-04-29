We're here!
Changelog v1.0.00
- Fixed localization errors for a few NPCs' names.
- Changed challenges in contests that were almost impossible to complete.
- Fixed quest logs for quests that are sub-quests (children of another quest).
- Fixed quest logs for quests that shouldn't appear anymore.
- Fixed Nix's broken quest flow.
- Fixed the Teacher's quest flow.
- Fixed battles starting in the wrong stage environment.
- Fixed the bug reporting UI input map.
- Fixed Photoshoot mode getting stuck during a few side quests.
Changed files in this update