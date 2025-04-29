 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18272940 Edited 29 April 2025 – 13:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog v1.0.00

  • Fixed localization errors for a few NPCs' names.
  • Changed challenges in contests that were almost impossible to complete.
  • Fixed quest logs for quests that are sub-quests (children of another quest).
  • Fixed quest logs for quests that shouldn't appear anymore.
  • Fixed Nix's broken quest flow.
  • Fixed the Teacher's quest flow.
  • Fixed battles starting in the wrong stage environment.
  • Fixed the bug reporting UI input map.
  • Fixed Photoshoot mode getting stuck during a few side quests.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1172181
macOS 64-bit Depot 1172182
