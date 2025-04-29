A new construction item has been added to the game: Chicken Cage.

You can press the V key to find and place it in your backpack. It can immediately capture chickens that come near it.

Alternatively, you can wait for a while and check the Chicken Cage later; there is a certain probability it will capture nearby chickens.

You can drag chickens to an open area, feed them regularly, and harvest eggs.

Tentacle Zombies will now drop more items. Defeating them will yield more resources.

Increased the carrying limit for throwable items, allowing for more throwable items.

Adjusted certain side quests in the main map to prevent excessively low difficulty when playing on normal mode.

Adjusted the volume and triggering logic of some in-game sound effects.

Added small events to the office building near the school.

Fixed the issue where water pipes sprayed water while being dragged.

Increased the speed at which thirst decreases on sunny days to better reflect real-life conditions.

Modified the mapping points on the skeletal animations bound to the Logging Axe, making the animation position more reasonable and visually appealing.

Added informational prompts to the game’s construction panel and corresponding translations.

In future updates, more construction content will be added. Keep an eye on the crafting table for new items that can be made. Stay tuned!